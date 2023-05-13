Motorcyclist killed in Longford crash

Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man in his 40s has died following a crash involving a tractor and a motorcycle in Co Longford.

The crash happened at approximately 1.30pm on Saturday on a road near Esker, which was then closed for forensic investigation.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1.45pm are asked to make the footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

