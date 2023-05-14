Carlow student honoured at EU exhibition in UCC

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW student was honoured by tánaiste Micheál Martin at an exhibition day for MyEU50 third-level competition finalists at University College Cork.

Meadhbh Fallon was a finalist of the competition for her entry titled The EU’s value for the Irish.

Over 5,000 pupils and students participated in a nationwide competition to mark 50 years of Ireland’s EU membership.

“The MyEU50 youth competition gave students an opportunity to think about what being an EU citizen means to them. The creativity, experience and opinions expressed by the students showed their appreciation of Ireland’s 50-year-old membership of the EU,” said the tánaiste.

CEO of European Movement Ireland Noelle O’Connell said they were “blown away” by the range of entries they received.

“We were highly impressed not only by the creativity of the entries but the level of research that went into each and every one. The entries demonstrated the students unique, emotive and personal relationship to the EU and their values.”