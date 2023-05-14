Confirmation day for Grange NS

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

AJ Somers with his parents James and Karen and his brother Blake during the Grange NS Confirmation day in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Tullow

Max ODonoghue with his parents Trevor and Diane and his sister Amy

Fr Tommy Dillon with his grandniece Jane Dillon and grandnephew Dara Murphy

Mia Darcy with her parents Keith and Faye and her sister Chloe

Mia Darcy with her sister Chloe

Laura-Leigh Hughes with her family

Leah Rooney with her parents Áine Rooney and Owen OToole

Patrick OConnor with his family

Rhys Hennessy with his family

Emma Canning with her family

Tymotevsz Plonka and family

Lily Broughanwith her family

Jane Dillon and Dara Murphy with their families and granduncle Fr Tommy Dillon during the Grange NS Confirmation day in Tullow

Cillian Tobin with his parents Maria and Gerry and his sister Niamh

Laura-Leigh Hughes with her extended family

