James Cox

A lucky Lotto player in Galway is waking up a quarter of a million euro richer this morning.

There was one winner of last night’s Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

The National Lottery has revealed the winning ticket was sold in Galway and is urging players to check their tickets carefully.

The winning numbers were 1, 18, 19, 36, 38, 44 and the bonus was 13.