Burrito bar to open in Carlow town next month

A BURRITO bar is set to open in Carlow town next month. Namo is set to open up next to Carpenter’s pub on Barrack Street in the former Crystal Chinese takeaway premises by 29 June.

The proprietor is 24-year-old Naimul Hossain, who also established the thriving Namo burrito bar in Kilkenny city three years ago.

“We are flying it in Kilkenny and we hope to do better in Carlow because of the university,” said Naimul. “There is a lot of people from Carlow who come to Kilkenny for our food.”

The restaurant and takeaway will offer an array of Mexican food, including burritos, tacos, quesadilla and nachos, along with some surprises. The restaurant will have the capacity to seat around 30.

Naimul’s story is a remarkable one and his current venture was born out of his time in Galway, where he studied hotel management.

“I was eating a burrito every day! I played hurling and had a lot of friends who played hurling, who were into their fitness and I thought they’d really like that type of food. That’s how the journey started.”

He added: “Sitting in the college wasn’t for me; I was always into entrepreneurship. When I was young, I was doing haircuts and different things.”

Naimul and his family, who are originally from Bangladesh, settled in Kilkenny when he was six. He attended St Kieran’s College and joined James Stephen’s GAA Club.

“I settled quick. Hurling helped when I started playing. Brian Cody was a teacher at the school at the time.”

Naimul felt a responsibility to show young people that they were capable of achieving what they wanted.

“I think it comes down to the mindset. Everything is challenging in life, but you have to have the mindset that you will do it, no matter what. Once you have that, things often fall into place and you will meet people who want to contribute to your goal and mentor you.”

Namo will provide eight to ten jobs in Carlow and those who are interested can apply by email to [email protected]