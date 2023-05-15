Death notices in Co Carlow

Aidan Clare

Ballykilmurray, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow

On 14 May 2023 peacefully at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow surrounded by his loving family; son of the late Thomas and Catherine Clare and brother of the late Richard. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann (Nan), daughter Ann, sons Thomas and Patrick, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Amanda, sister Phylis, grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Sean and Alice, great-grandaughter Ava Rose, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Aidan Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligans Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) Monday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Funeral Home private thereafter please. Funeral arriving (via his residence) to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown on Tuesday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Aidan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie

The family would like to thank the staff of Sonas Nursing Home for the kindness and care given to Aidan.

Stella Hynes

23 Woodlawn Park, Borris, Carlow

The death has occurred of Stella Hynes, who died peacefully at her residence (23 Woodlawn Park).

Sadly missed by her daughter Alice, son Patrick (Beano), daughter in law Sam, son in law Pat and grandchildren Patrick & Sarah.

May Stella Rest in Peace

Reposing at Breen’s Funeral Home from Tuesday, the 16th of May, from 2pm – 9pm.

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in Ballymurphy Cemetery.

Sebastian Somesan

Phuket, Thailand, (formerly Romania and Carlow)

The death has occurred of Sebastian Somesan, on January 8th 2023 following a diving accident in Thailand. Sadly missed by his wife Sandy, daughters Saoirse (Byrne-Somesan, Kilgreaney, Bagenalstown) and Shauna, parents Emil and Maria, sister Mirela, Saoirse’s mother Aine and family and friends from around the world.

Family funeral will be held in Thailand.

May he rest in Peace.

“When someone we love becomes a memory,

the memory becomes a treasure.”