Sex case sent forward to Carlow Circuit Court

A MAN who was charged with two counts of sexual assault was sent forward to appear before Carlow Circuit Court. The male, aged in his 20s, faces the charges, which are alleged to have occurred on unknown dates between October 2009 and October 2012 at an address in Co Carlow. The offences relate to one injured party.

At a recent sitting of Carlow District Court, Judge Geraldine Carthy was told that directions from the DPP in the case were for prosecution on indictment in the circuit court. There was also consent for the defendant to be sent forward on a signed plea. At Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court, a book of evidence was served on the defendant, who had returned from abroad to appear in court.

Judge Geraldine Carthy gave the defendant an alibi warning that he must notify gardaí within 14 days if he wished to rely on an alibi in his defence.

Defending solicitor John O’Sullivan requested recordings of garda interviews. The defendant was remanded on bail, with conditions that he has no contact either directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party and that he provides a mobile number to gardaí and is contactable at all times. Legal aid was granted to cover a barrister.

Reporting restrictions were imposed in the case, preventing the identification of the accused. The case was adjourned to the next sittings of Carlow Circuit Court on 16 May.