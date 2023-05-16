Death notices for Co Carlow

Donal (Don) Haskins

Loughmartin, Tullow, Co. Carlow

On 16th May, 2023, in the loving care of his wife and family at home. Beloved husband of Angela and adored father of PJ, Anne-Marie, Donal, Angelina, Karl and Eimear. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Dymphna. Sadly missed by his brothers Tom and Patrick, brothers and sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law Gina, Niamh and Sarah-Jane, sons-in-law Matt, Sean and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Ciarán, Eva, Rachel, Ruth, Seán, Don, Daniel, Conor, Joe, Emma, Caoimhe, Seán Óg, Frances and Don. Fondly remembered by his nephews, nieces, extended family, loyal neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.30pm to Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial will take place in Rathoe Churchyard cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Carlow/Kilkenny Home care team via PayPal.

Michael (Mick) Mullins

Chaplestown, Carlow

Beloved eldest son of Daniel and Mary Mullins, Chaplestown, Carlow. Michael who passed away peacefully on 5th February, 2023; pre-deceased by his loving wife Rose Mullins, nee Bonner, (Donegal) on 30th October, 2021.

Michael and Rose will be sadly missed by their loving families, daughter Mary, son James, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Eden, Savannah, Rosco, Lucy and Jodie, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, godchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Their Gentle Souls Rest In Peace.

Mass for Mick and Rose will take place in The Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall on Friday 19th May at 11.00a.m. followed by interment of their ashes in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.