Kenneth Fox

A fifth arrest has been made in relation to a shooting at an underground carpark in Dublin last year.

A man in his 30s was killed following the incident on the South Circular Road in Kilmainham on June 24th, 2022.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s this evening, who is now being questioned at a city centre garda station.

The two men and two women arrested on Monday morning all remain in custody in various garda stations across Dublin city.