  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by bus in Waterford

Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by bus in Waterford

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Sarah Slater

A pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a bus on the outskirts of Waterford city this afternoon.

The incident involving a pedestrian and bus occurred around 4.30pm close to Ballindud Roundabout which is located close to University Hospital Waterford.

The man was rushed to hospital by emergency services, who were on the scene within minutes. immediately attended the scene. The bus driver was not injured.

Major traffic delays resulted and motorists were advised to avoid the Ring Road.

The road is currently closed with traffic diversions in place to allow for forensic crash investigators to examine the scene.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the Ring Road at Ballindud, Co. Waterford, this afternoon..

“The collision involved a bus and a male pedestrian. The male pedestrian has been taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for injuries believed to be serious.

“No other injuries have been reported at this time. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

“Investigations ongoing”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Department in dispute with Kildare Council over using property for accommodation

Tuesday, 16/05/23 - 9:25pm

Former senator gets suspended sentence for arrests following failed by-election bid

Tuesday, 16/05/23 - 7:44pm

Fifth person arrested over shooting at underground car park in Dublin

Tuesday, 16/05/23 - 7:43pm