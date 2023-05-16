What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

A ‘growing reluctance’ in local councils to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, and garda fears of increasing violence at anti-immigration marches are among the stories on Tuesday’s front pages.

The Department of Integration privately warned that officials were seeing a “growing reluctance” from some local authorities to accommodate more Ukrainian refugees, The Irish Times reports.

Gardaí lack the personnel and training to deal with violent far-right marches, the Irish Examiner reports.

Drinks companies will fight plans to put cancer warnings on alcohol labelling, the Irish Independent reports.

Rents in Cork city are ‘far too high’, The Echo reports.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on Daniel Kinahan’s continued involvement in boxing.

There are not enough gardaí on the streets to combat attacks on refugees, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on convicted rapist and kidnapper Larry Murphy.

The Herald leads with a story on the murder of Gary Carey.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News lead with a man and woman challenging their dismissals after they both shared a Facebook livestream of people singing about the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The UK home secretary’s speech to the National Conservatism Conference leads several of the British papers.

The Daily Express reports Suella Braverman used her speech to encourage white people not to feel guilty about Britain’s historical role in slavery.

Meanwhile, Metro leads with her comments encouraging Britons to train as fruit pickers as she said: “…we mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves.”

The Telegraph reports the UK Home Office is anticipating a sharp rise in immigration by the next election.

The Guardian says senior Tory MPs have accused Ms Braverman of trying to undermine the UK prime minister.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports UK levelling up secretary Michael Gove has challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to respond to accusations that he wants to undermine Brexit by granting EU citizens the right to vote.

The i leads with the UK throwing its support behind Ukraine’s bid to join Nato.

The Times carries analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies which shows a fifth of all taxpayers are in the 40p rate of income tax.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on course to retain power following voting in the country’s closely fought national election, according to the Financial Times.

The Independent continues its campaign to halt the deportation of an Afghan pilot to Rwanda.

The Daily Mirror leads with a British man telling a court that his cancer-stricken wife asked him to kill her.

And the Daily Star says mass UFO sightings have been reported in Belgium.

