A Rose by any other name: meet the girls who want to represent Carlow

The 2023 Carlow Rose contestants with Lyn Moloney Carlow Rose committee and Colin Dugan manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel

By Suzanne Pender

THIS Friday night, Carlow Roses will gather at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel for a night full of entertainment, glamour and, above all, great fun, as we find out who will represent Carlow at The Dome in Tralee this August.

The warmest welcome on the night will be for current Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey. Shauna’s strength of character, her determination to excel in all her commitments as Carlow Rose and her warmth and generosity of spirit has been fantastic.

The Carlow Rose selection of 2023 promises to be a life-changing experience for one lucky Rose.

The Carlow Rose Committee would like to extend appreciation to all the local sponsors and host sponsor, the Woodford Dolmen Hotel. Carlow is so fortunate to have the support of Jo Browne, founder and creator of Jo Browne Ireland; make-up specialist TRND, under the supervision of Louise Amond and Karen Dempsey; hair sponsor Catalin Leeno Hair Design; and Bramley’s Jewellers, who have supported the Carlow Rose for many years. ***The Nationalist*** is media sponsor.

The Roses have been meeting for the past number of weeks and were recently hosted for dinner at Dinn Rí, kindly supported by Eugene McGovern. The Carlow Rose tour day took place on Sunday, where the girls visited Mullicháin Café in the beautiful St Mullins as the girls were treated to nibbles and drinks. From there they went on to visit the iconic Duckett’s Grove, where they relaxed and enjoyed the scenic views.

MC on the night will be Ollie Turner from Galway FM, who has a long affiliation with the Rose of Tralee. On the night, there will be prizes for best dressed lady, best dressed man and best banner, as well as a raffle, with lots of prizes to be won.

The girl who is chosen as the 2023 Carlow Rose will walk away with the coveted Carlow sash and represent Carlow in The Dome in Tralee along with gifts from Jo Browne, make-up gifts from TRND and Bramley Jewellers.

This unique celebration, to be held over ten days in Tralee, will offer the 32 Roses a wonderful experience along with a festival of fun for their families and friends.

“The festival is about celebrating each and every one of our Rose applicants,” said Steve Cronly of the International Rose of Tralee Festival. “They are the link to all Irish communities at home and abroad and our dearest wish is that our Roses and their families and friends treasure the experience.”

Tickets for the Carlow Rose final are €25 and people are advised to come along early as tickets are almost sold out. Doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 7.30pm.