Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

 

Henry (Har) Nolan
Moylisha, Clonegal, Wexford / Clonegal, Carlow

 

Henry Nolan,

Clonegal, Wexford/Carlow

Son of the late Margaret and Michael. Brother of the late Patsy, Alice, Nancy and Maureen. Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Har’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his nephew Michael Breslin’s residence, Newry, Clonegal, Y21 XV66, on Wednesday, 17th May, from 5pm. Removal at 10.30am on Thursday to St. Brigid’s Church Clonegal for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

