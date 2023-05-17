Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Tallaght

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information after a shooting incident in Tallaght on Tuesday.

A number of shots were fired at the junction of Fortunestown Road and Jobstown Road at around 7.25pm.

Gardaí confirmed no one was injured in the incident, adding that the people involved are believed to have fled the scene in a car.

Anyone with information, particularly those who were in the Fortunestown Road/Tallaght Road area at the time of the incident, are asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01-666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

