Meet this year’s Carlow Rose contestants

REBECCA BYRNE

I’m 20 and I’m so grateful to be taking part in the Carlow Rose. I live in Tierernane and love how peaceful it is. I have one brother, Shane, who’s been living in Australia for the last four years and hope to see him this year. My interests include baking, animals and sport and I have been Irish dancing from a young age, while I also love Gaelic football. My goal is life is to be happy, positive and enjoy making memories with friends and family.

KACEY HABERLIN

I’m 19 and from Rathvilly. I’m currently studying English and geography in UL and planning to become a secondary teacher. I’ve grown up always loving the performing arts, especially dancing. I’m currently running my small, beaded jewellery business called CraZCharmZ. Of course, we cannot exclude the GAA! I’ve loved football from a young age and I’m currently playing with Rathvilly ladies. Alongside being an employee, I’m also social media manager in the Green Lemon Café.

THEA DOWLING

I’m 20 and currently studying social media marketing while working full-time. I really enjoy going to the gym. A huge part of my life is my family and friends and I’m so grateful to have such supportive people around me. I strive to be a businesswoman and be my own boss, as it’s something I have always dreamed of. I’m so happy to have the experience and opportunities Carlow Rose has given to me these last few weeks and I hope it continues.

KIM SHEIL

I’m a 27-year-old social care leader with Tusla. I subsequently undertook a master’s in child youth and family affairs part-time while in full-time employment, being lucky enough to graduate alongside my mother. I also love a challenge so I decided to take up football for the first time two years ago and won a county final last year, but I cannot solo a ball yet. It is on my bucket list to achieve, though, so watch this space!

ÁINE O’SULLIVAN

I’m 24 and living in Carlow. I am delighted to be part of the Carlow Rose contest and getting to know each and every one of the girls involved. My occupation is a full-time dog groomer. I am three-and-a-half years grooming dogs and I love what I do. I enjoy travelling, photography, dog grooming and going to concerts. I have completed two QQI level 5s in animal care and animal care enterprise. I also have a QQI Level 6 in animal science.

ABIGAIL WILKINSON

I live in Carlow. I am 19 and in my first year of applied freshwater and marine biology at ATU Galway. I work at Bake Café on Tullow Street, which is owned by my mum. In my spare time, I help her in the café, attending to whatever needs must be met. My hobbies include Japanese archery, painting and cooking. I started Japanese archery in transition year with my brother. This helped me to receive a Gaisce award, along with community service at the Delta Centre.

SHANNON REDMOND

I studied TV and media production at SETU, meaning I am the worst person in the world to watch a movie with as I’m fascinated by camera angles. I’m a radio presenter, producer and podcaster. I’m the girl who gets your Saturday night started with my music show, ***Saturday night party***. I’m fluent in Irish and love to use the language whenever I can. I also love theatre, dancing and martial arts. My goal is to move into TV and acting, but for now I’ll continue loving the airwaves.

KEITHLYN MARIE TIERNEY

I’m 20 and I’m from the rural countryside of Carlow. I come from a big family, who are all so supportive and close. I have just finished second year of my bachelor of science degree in agriculture at SETU Waterford. It is a course I really love doing and have such a passion for. From growing up in the countryside, I have grown to love farming and all things about it. I hope to get my dream job of an advisory role when I have completed my course.

LEAH McMULLEN

I’m a fluent Irish speaker, as I attended all-Irish primary and secondary schools. I’m passionate about Gaelic football and Irish dancing. I love to travel, be it in Ireland or abroad. I’ve completed speech and drama exams. I’m currently doing exams to become an Irish dance teacher. I hope to use this to give children the opportunities I had while competing at various levels. Currently I’m raising money for Crumlin Children’s Hospital as they’re an amazing foundation and it’s a charity that’s personal to everyone.

CAOIMHE DEERING

I’m 22 and from Rathvilly. I’m currently completing a master’s degree to qualify as a geography and English teacher as well as working full-time in Baltinglass secondary school. I also train the girls junior football team in the school. When I’m not working, I’m hugely involved with our GAA club. I’ve been PRO for the past two years, a committee member, a coach to the U12 girls team, a qualified referee and I play for the ladies team. I’ve a huge interest in GAA and encouraging girls to take up the game.

ALEKSANDRA POREBA

I’m 18, my name is Aleksandra, but I go by Ola. I’m a student, entrepreneur and musician. I sing, play guitar, piano and ukulele. I use my talents to help kids with special needs to love themselves through musical therapy. I was also a finalist of Miss Poland UK and Miss Ireland 2022. My modelling journey taught me new values in life and I want to try and become the best version of myself and make a difference to my community. I speak five languages. I’m an outgoing, enthusiastic person who takes every life opportunity.

NIAMH MURPHY

I’m 22 and from the beautiful village of Borris. I recently completed my studies at UCD in animal science. I am passionate about the agri-food sector and have a grá for animals. My sponsor is KDC Farm Relief Services, with whom I’ve worked since last summer. I enjoy being a part of a team as I love working with people and getting involved. I was on the Ag Soc committee at UCD this year, where we raised funds for our two chosen charities – Tiggy’s Trust and MS Ireland.

ÁINE BYRNE

I’m a 29-year-old primary school teacher from Clonmore. I graduated with a first-class honours degree in education and psychology from Mary I in 2016. I’ve been busy the past year completing a diploma in inclusive education, learning support and special education, as well as planning my upcoming wedding. I love dancing and have recently competed in the World Irish Dancing Championships. I also enjoy being actively involved in the local community, having volunteered with Alone, Foróige and Gaisce. I’m really looking forward to Friday night.

EVA KAVANAGH

I’m from Hacketstown and I’m 19. I’m currently studying in the Royal Irish Academy of Music Conservatoire in Dublin. I work part-time in Ballybeg House Wedding Venue in Ballinglen, Co Wicklow. I’m an aspiring opera singer and recently performed with the Celtic Tenors. I was recently accepted to the Daniel Ferro Vocal Programme in Italy for two weeks and was also offered a partial scholarship by the organisers of the programme. I’m very excited for the Carlow Rose selection and looking forward to performing Puccini’s ***O Mio Babbino Caro***.

KELLY O’ROURKE

I’m 20 and grew up in Carlow town. I am currently studying general nursing in DCU. I also work part-time as a healthcare assistant. I really enjoy nursing as I love hearing all the stories the patients have from when they were younger and it’s really rewarding seeing someone you looked after getting better and getting to go home. I am fluent in Irish. I am a middle child; I have a sister and a brother. I would love to travel with my nursing before settling down.

RAISSA SMYTH

I am 29 years’ old. I was reared in Ardoyne, Co Carlow and now live in Farranaphlure. I am a PE teacher in Tullow Community School. My hobbies include CrossFit, hiking, swimming, vintage rallies, car rallies and I enjoy ’80s rock music. I’ve been a member of Tullow Parkrun for the last five years, where I do my weekly 5km. It is a volunteer-led event and I regularly volunteer as run director or marshal. A massive thank you to Rathwood, who have kindly sponsored me for this Carlow Rose experience.

NICOLE WHELAN

I’m from Graiguecullen and I’m 24. I am training to be a primary school teacher at Hibernia College, while also teaching at my old school in Graiguecullen. I am the eldest of four children. I have a passion for the Irish language and completed my level 8 degree as Gaeilge. Irish dance has been a huge part of my life, which began when I was three years’ old. It has been a lifelong dream to take part in the Rose of Tralee and I’m really looking forward to the experience.

ROISIN DEERING

I’m a primary school teacher from Rathvilly, I’m 23 and recently finished my master’s in education. I love teaching and being responsible for helping to shape the lives of children. As the meaning of my name is ‘Little Rose’, I always knew that someday I wanted to be a Rose. I danced from ages four to 20 and competed on DCU dance squad while I was a student there. I’ve always had a love for GAA, played football for years and am now the children’s protection officer for Rathvilly GAA.