Special night of celebration marked 40 years of the Gaelscoil in Carlow

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Michael Oketunde, Amanda Shasha and Runyi Oketunde

Former principal Aingeal Uí Dhálaigh and her husband Donald

Rosemary O’Hara and Suzanne Pender

Eimear Ní Bhraonain and Nicola Browne

Cian Ó Mórdha, RuairÍ Ó Broin and Brian Ó Broin

At the Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc 40th anniversary dinner were Caitlín Mhic Cárthaigh, Siobhán Ui Riobeáird and Margaret Redmond

Former principals Bríde de Róiste (centre) and Aingeal Uí Dhálaigh (left) with current principal Ruth Ní Chearbhalláin

Eimear Uí Ceallaigh, Noreen and Michéal Ó Rinn and Mairead Mhic an Tsionnaigh

Providing the musical entertainment at the 40th anniversary dinner were Bláthín Butler, Niall McNally, Megan McDonald and Brían Ó Déan

Áine Uí Camhraí, Meaghan Chianáin, Conor Reid and Jill Mhic Roibeaird

Zoe Uí Bhroin, Brian Ó Broin, Claire Uí Néill and Treasa Uí Néill

Marian Monahan, Margaret Redmond and Marian Morley

Gaelscoil principal Ruth Ní Chearbhalláin (centre) with some of the school staff pictured at the Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc 40th anniversary dinner in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Suzanne Pender

A WONDERFUL evening of memories, tributes and celebration was enjoyed by Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc recently as the school marked its 40th anniversary.

The celebrations took place in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, welcoming members of the board of management, teachers, pupils, parents, staff and the wider Gaelscoil community, all spanning the school’s four decades. Also present were the Gaelscoil’s three principals since its foundation, current incumbent Ruth Ní Chearbhalláin, Aingeal Uí Dhalaigh and founding principal Bríde de Róiste.

The event also welcomed chairperson of the board of management Maria Mhic Dhiarmada and school chaplain An tAthair Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh.

The evening began with a cocktail reception, kindly sponsored by Walsh Whiskey Distillery, while guests also enjoyed a selection of terrific music performed by current teachers and past pupils.

Principal Ruth Ní Chearbhalláin welcomed all to the celebration and spoke of the wonderful legacy the school enjoys, its warm and welcoming atmosphere and the extraordinary development of the school over the past 40 years. She thanked all who helped to make Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc the vibrant and inclusive school it is today and the ongoing support of teachers, parents and the wider Carlow community.

Chairperson of the board of management Maria Mhic Dhiarmada also spoke and paid warm tribute to all who contributed to the school over its past 40 years.

A special presentation of a painting was then made to founding principal Bríde de Róiste, whose determination, vision and inability to take ‘no’ for an answer was the absolute driving force behind Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc.

While thanking all for the presentation, Bríde reflected on the humble beginnings of the school: no school building, no teacher, no facilities, just a willingness to make it happen. She thanked the bravery and the faith of those first Gaelscoil parents from 1982, who forged the way for hundreds of Carlow children to be educated through the medium of Irish over the past four decades.

Following a delicious meal, guests enjoyed music from the band Silver Dollar.

 

