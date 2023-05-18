Carlow rents jump sharply in last year

Thursday, May 18, 2023

The average rent for a house or apartment in Carlow has jumped by 14% in the last 12 months according to the latest report by Daft.ie.

The rise continues to reflect the shortage of rental properties in Carlow with the average listed rent now €1,352. The national average is €1,750.

Market rents in the first quarter of 2023 were an average nationally of 1% higher than in the final three months of 2022, the smallest increase since 2020.

There were a dozen properties in Co Carlow advertised on Daft.ie on Monday lunchtime. Six were in Carlow town with four of them being student accommodation. The average three bed in Co Carlow will cost you €1,239 a month in rent. A fixed rate mortgage on this property would cost you €804 according to Daft.

