Carlow snappers to hold photo exhibition

Thursday, May 18, 2023

THE upcoming annual exhibition by Carlow Photographic Society will feature a special project of images from around the county.

‘Exposure 20’, which will be held in Fairgreen Shopping Centre next month, is the group’s first physical showcase since before Covid. It also the first time the society will hold the event in an open area.

This year marks the 20th exhibition and members of the group are delighted to present their different genres of photography to the public. As part of the exhibition, images from around the county will also be on display in a project called ‘Iconic Carlow’.

The official opening takes place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Friday 2 June. The exhibition runs until 11 June and is open during shopping centre hours (not Tesco hours).

 

