Co Carlow communities receives over €900K for welcoming refugees

Co Carlow is to receive just under €940,000 for enhancement works under the first ever Community Recognition Fund.

The allocations includes enhancement works to Ballon Community Buildings Infrastructure Project to the value of €300,000 and investment in parks and open spaces in Carlow town, Hanover and Oak Park Forest Park.

Carlow town enhancement works to parks and open spaces costing €150,000 and similar works to a similar value at Hanover Activity & Bike Park to include a natural playground, obstacle course and more are included under the first ever Community Recognition Fund

Deputy John Paul Phelan said the projects are among 880 nation-wide to support and reward communities that have welcomed families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

Other examples of some of the successful projects receiving funding today include: €180,000 for works at Oak Park Forest Park Improvement; €35,000 for Carlow Women’s Centre Holistic Hub and €40,000 for an outdoor classroom/biodiversity park in Bagenalstown.