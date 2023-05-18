Council pays homage to authors and high achievers

By Suzanne Pender

SPORTING achievements, first-time authors and significant milestones were all honoured at the May meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cathaoirleach cllr Brian O’Donoghue congratulated Tullow native Niamh Orbinski for her recently-published book No apologies, while cllr John Pender added the names of two recently-published memoirs, Maureen Sullivan’s Girl in the tunnel and Kathleen Chada’s Everything.

“We wish them all well with their book and I also want to pass a vote of congratulations to Tullow Rugby Club on their win of the Towns Cup and the seconds team last week,” said cllr Pender.

This was echoed by cllr John McDonald, who said that Tullow ladies’ win and the U13 and U14 teams crowned “a magnificent season for Tullow”.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace paid tribute to Bryan Duignan and Tony Gartland, who competed in the World Transplant Games, while cllr Arthur McDonald paid tribute to horse trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon and Hewick, who had another great win recently in Newbury, and Bagenalstown Gaels following their success in the recent Féile.

Cllr Fergal Browne offered a vote of congratulations to Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc on its recent 40th anniversary and to the school’s founder Bríde de Róiste, who was awarded the Benemerenti medal. Cllr Browne described Bríde as a “powerhouse” and a “tornado” who, following her retirement from the Gaelscoil, was instrumental in establishing the naíonra at Éire Óg.

“That was only one aspect of a much-faceted life,” he added.