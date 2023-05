By Claudia Savage, PA

A man has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism as part of an investigation into a vehicle hijacking in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

PSNI detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit looking into the hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Derry Road area on May 6th have charged a 29-year-old man.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.