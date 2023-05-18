Suspected gang attack leaves Dublin teenager in serious condition

Kenneth Fox
A suspected gang attack in Dublin has left a teenager in a serious condition in hospital.
Detectives investigating this assault say it happened in Bluebell, Dublin 12 on Wednesday evening.
They say a male teenager was rushed to Beaumont Hospital following the attack.
In a statement Gardaí described the young man’s condition as serious.
The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical exam as officers begin the hunt for clues.
No arrests have been made but Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.