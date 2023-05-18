Uniforms at museum are going ‘damp and mouldy’

By Suzanne Pender

LOTS of important military uniforms are going “damp and mouldy” due to lack of heating and ventilation in Carlow Military Museum, a local councillor claimed.

At a recent council meeting, cllr Andy Gladney raised the issue of the military museum at Athy Road, Carlow, pointing out that while a grant of €5,000 was made available to be drawn down by the museum, the building was “very cold and damp”.

“There are lots of important uniforms there going damp and mouldy because of the lack of heating and proper ventilation in the building,” said cllr Gladney. The councillor urged the local authority to consider upgrading the building.