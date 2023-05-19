Death notices for Co Carlow

Friday, May 19, 2023

Bridget Byrne, nee Keating,

The Downs Pollerton, Carlow and formerly Ashlawn Park, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin, May 18th 2023 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late Charlie and much loved mother of Mandy, Catherine, Philip and Rachel. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Gerry and Brian, daughter-in-law Jodie, brother Tom, sisters Marie, Catherine and Lylie, grandchildren Leanne, Jessica, Anton, David, Cathal, Stephen, Saoirse, Cariosa and Caitlin, great-grandson Leon, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends Predeceased by her brother Stephen and sister Betty.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning (May 20th) at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

 

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

 

House private, please.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The family wish to thank Dr. Niamh Gallagher, the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team and the Public Health Nurses for their care of Bridget.

 

