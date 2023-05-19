Death notices for Co Carlow

Carmel Stedman (née O’Brien)

20 Millbank Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Kilquiggan. Predeceased by her parents, her brother and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving partner James Rafter, her children Bridget, Robert, Martin and Elizabeth, grandchildren William, Adam, Jake, Carl and Conor, her brothers and sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

 

May Carmel Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at her sister Bridget Weeke’s home on Friday from 11am, Eircode Y14 D282. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in St Finian’s Church, Kilquiggan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Naas General Hospital.

