Famous scientist’s work highlighted at meeting

By Suzanne Pender

THE ‘father of environmental science’ was given centre stage at the May meeting of Carlow County Council as the magnificent achievements of John Tyndall were recounted.

The council welcomed Norman McMillan, Martin Nevin and Randal Dempsey to the chamber to discuss the much-lauded scientist and secure council support for Tyndall’s upcoming 150th anniversary.

A wonderful six-minute video produced by Carlow Tourism recounting the life of John Tyndall, his beginnings in Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow and his achievements in the area of science was then viewed.

Cathaoirleach cllr Brian O’Donoghue remarked that with every viewing he had learned something more about Tyndall and thanked the three guests and Eileen O’Rourke of Carlow Tourism for their interest and enthusiasm in the project.

He assured them of the council’s support and suggested working with the centenary committee to establish how best to mark the 150th anniversary in 2024.

Mr McMillan spoke passionately about Tyndall, his extraordinary legacy and his place as “the father of environmental science”.

Within the areas of academia and in particular science, Tyndall stands as a giant of that era, his discoveries and writings still very much lauded worldwide.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that the public was learning more and more about Tyndall and encouraged increased lectures and events to “strengthen the Tyndall link to Carlow”.

“I commend you on the work done,” added cllr Cassin.