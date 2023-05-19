Former Crisp centre in Hackestown to be re-purposed

By Elizabeth Lee

The former Crisp training centre in Hacketstown will be re-purposed and turned into a community centre and a remote working hub.

Kieran Comerford from Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office attended the May meeting of Tullow Municipal District to outline some of the work that will take place to renovate to the centre while also seeking approval to bring the plans to go out for public approval.

Mr Comerford said that local resident, Mary Doyle, is part of a community group that were working with the enterprise centre and that the former Crisp centre, when finished, would be run by the enterprise office.

He continued that the building needed to be made wheelchair-accessible and that it’s expected that the centre will either make money or break even. The plans are now out for public consultation and submissions