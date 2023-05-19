Glór Cheatharlach to run summer camps for tiny tots and teenagers

By Suzanne Pender

A FULL programme of events ‘as Gaeilge’ suitable for young people from tiny tots to teenagers has been announced by Glór Cheatharlach to take place in Carlow this July.

The schedule will include Coláiste Samhraidh or Irish Summer College for teenagers, Campa Samhraidh for primary school children and a junior camp Campa na nÓg for the tiny tots.

Coláiste Samhraidh ’23 offers students the opportunity to have a taste of the Gaeltacht experience without leaving home. The intensive weeklong course from 9.30am to 3pm daily takes place from 3-7 July. The course will be held at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach and will welcome participants ranging from fifth class pupils to junior cert students.

Classes will be conducted by experienced teachers, with the participants grouped according to age. In addition to the daily Irish classes there will be a variety of fun activities, including sport and games, all conducted through Irish.

The fee is €120 and a deposit of €50 is necessary to reserve a place. Registration is open now, so anybody interested in taking part is advised to enrol as soon as possible as numbers are limited for both the junior and senior groups.

The Junior Camp or Campa na nÓg will be based at Áras na nÓg in the Éire Óg complex and will run for one week from 10-14 July.

Catering for children aged four and five years, a local outing as well as a variety of events and activities suitable for this particular age group will be held from 10am to 1pm each day. The fee is €50.

The long-established and ever-popular summer camp ‘as Gaeilge’ for primary school children, Campa Samhraidh, will run from 17 to 21 July. This will be based at Gaelscoil Cheatharlach and will cater for primary school children aged six to ten years from 10am to 2pm daily. The fee of €60 will cover all activities, including art and craft, sport and games, workshops and outings.

Check out facebook.com/glor.cheatharlach for full details on the summer programme of activities ‘as Gaeilge’ in Carlow.

For application forms and to book places, contact Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or email [email protected].