Land to be leased in Castlemore

Tullow town centre

Five clubs or organisations have expressed interest in leasing four acres of land from Carlow County Council and it’s up to the local representatives to decide which option is the best.

The land in Castlemore is owned by the council and had, until recently, been leased by Tullow Rugby Club but now the land is available again.

The matter was raised at the May meeting of the local municipal district because councillors were to receive reports on all five applications. However, the closing date for applications was the day before the meeting took place and so the reports weren’t ready.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue noted that there were five separate bodies looking to lease it but that the councillors shouldn’t rush their decision and should consider it carefully.

The matter was adjourned until the next meeting when the reports are expected to be ready.