Old Carlow convent building could house refugees

THE old Presentation Convent building in Bagenalstown is being assessed as an accommodation centre for refugees.

The building has been earmarked as an enterprise centre, but in the interim is being considered for accommodation.

A spokesperson for Carlow County Council said the property was being acquired under the Town and Village Building Acquisition Measure.

“Carlow County Council is considering a number of options for the use of the property in the interim. Possible options include community use, refugee accommodation. At present, no final decision has been made with regard to the interim use of this building, which is subject to completion of the legal process.”