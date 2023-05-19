Old Carlow convent building could house refugees

Friday, May 19, 2023

THE old Presentation Convent building in Bagenalstown is being assessed as an accommodation centre for refugees.

The building has been earmarked as an enterprise centre, but in the interim is being considered for accommodation.

A spokesperson for Carlow County Council said the property was being acquired under the Town and Village Building Acquisition Measure.

“Carlow County Council is considering a number of options for the use of the property in the interim. Possible options include community use, refugee accommodation. At present, no final decision has been made with regard to the interim use of this building, which is subject to completion of the legal process.”

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

On their way home!

Friday, 19/05/23 - 5:46pm

Retired members of defence forces host collection next week

Friday, 19/05/23 - 5:42pm

Glór Cheatharlach to run summer camps for tiny tots and teenagers

Friday, 19/05/23 - 5:42pm

Similar Articles

Cultures collide for an amazing night of music in Carlow

Friday, 10/03/23 - 4:40pm

Ukrainians in Carlow: ‘The resilience of the children really gets me’

Friday, 13/01/23 - 10:03pm

Ukrainian accommodation providers in Carlow have got over €5m

Thursday, 08/12/22 - 4:08pm