  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Retired members of defence forces host collection next week

Retired members of defence forces host collection next week

Friday, May 19, 2023

Members of the ONE pictured at the wreath-laying ceremony for deceased members at Hanover Bridge, Carlow
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Post 29 Irish United Nations Veterans Association Carlow is holding fundraising days on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May from 10am to 5pm each day. All money raised will be used to assist ex members of the defence forces from the Carlow area who may be in need.

Any ex members of the Defence Forces or Garda Siochana in the Carlow area who has completed a tour of duty with the United Nations and wishing to join the Irish United Nations Veterans Association can contact them at [email protected]

Information about joining and application forms are also located at Carlow Military Museum.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

On their way home!

Friday, 19/05/23 - 5:46pm

Glór Cheatharlach to run summer camps for tiny tots and teenagers

Friday, 19/05/23 - 5:42pm

Notice of motion calling for more garda resources in Tullow

Friday, 19/05/23 - 5:37pm