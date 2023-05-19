Retired members of defence forces host collection next week

By Elizabeth Lee

Post 29 Irish United Nations Veterans Association Carlow is holding fundraising days on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May from 10am to 5pm each day. All money raised will be used to assist ex members of the defence forces from the Carlow area who may be in need.

Any ex members of the Defence Forces or Garda Siochana in the Carlow area who has completed a tour of duty with the United Nations and wishing to join the Irish United Nations Veterans Association can contact them at [email protected]

Information about joining and application forms are also located at Carlow Military Museum.