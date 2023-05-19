Three arrests made in connection with Navan assault

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested three male juveniles in connection with an assault on a teenage boy in Navan, Co Meath earlier this week.

The victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following the incident on Monday afternoon, where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.

Gardaí confirmed the three boys were arrested in the Navan area earlier on Friday for alleged offences under section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1999.

“All three are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in the Meath Region,” a statement from gardaí said.

It added gardaí are aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media, asking people to refrain from sharing the footage “out of respect for the victim”.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact Navan Garda station at 046-9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.