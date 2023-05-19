What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received five planning applications between 12-19 May.

APPLICATIONS RECIEVED:

Bagenalstown

Paul and Catrina Worne wish to construct a one & a half storey style extension to the rear of the existing dwelling. Retention Permission is also sought for the as-built detached domestic shed at Donore, Bagenalstown.

Ballycrogue

Bill & Karen Maher wish to erect a single storey sunroom to the side of existing two storey dwelling, a detached garden room at Ballycrogue.

Carlow

Padraig Lalor wishes to construct a single storey extension to rear of existing two storey dwelling comprising of extension to kitchen/dining room with new utility room/wc, demolition of existing timber clad/framed utility room and conversion of existing garage to rear to granny flat at 19 Oaklawns, Dublin Road.

Leighlinbridge

Arthur O’Connor wishes to change of use and internal alterations of existing post office and retail space to provide a ground floor residential unit at High Street, Leighlinbridge.

Tullow

Sean & Caoimhe Byrne wish to erect a new two story dwelling house, domestic garage at Knocknatubbrid, Tullow.