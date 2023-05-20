County Carlow Hospice launches new website

By Suzanne Pender

COUNTY Carlow Hospice had launched a new website which highlights its ongoing fundraising efforts in support of palliative care services in the county.

The new website www.countycarlowhospice.ie went live last month and offers information on the ways in which people can assist this much-valued charity, which supports the palliative care facility at Carlow District Hospital.

County Carlow Hospice supports the needs of the terminally ill and equally offers support to their families during these difficult times.

Thanks to the ongoing commitment and support of local people, the County Carlow Hospice committee rebuilt and refurbished four ensuite palliative care rooms at the district hospital back in October 2017.

Since then, the palliative care facility has proved invaluable to many local families. The hospice supports the ongoing comforts and facilities needed for patients, thanks to the continued generosity of the local community.

“The website went live in April,” explained Anne McMahon, a spokesperson for County Carlow Hospice committee.

“We hope the website raises awareness in the community about County Carlow Hospice committee and what we do, and also the palliative care facility.

“It has information on how to become a friend of the hospice, testaments from people and information on how to donate,” continued Anne.

Anne said the committee regularly hears positive feedback from families about the extraordinary facilities and support at the palliative care unit. “It is a very nice facility and so important to have in the town. Hopefully the website will make people more aware of that,” she added.

The website for County Carlow Hospice was designed by DMac Media, a Sligo-based company.

“DMac Media was recommended by a local business owner to create the website and we found it a very professional company to deal with,” said Anne.

County Carlow Hospice is a registered charity and is governed by a board of directors.