Housing minister pays a visit to Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

NEW Carlow homes and the potential for more homes of the future were all part a visit to the county by housing minister Darragh O’Brien last week.

Minister O’Brien was joined by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, local councillors and council officials as the visit began with the official opening of Gleann na Bearú in Bagenalstown. This latest phase of Gleann na Bearú consists of 22 new, high-quality homes, which were delivered with the support of the department. The next phase of the project with see further housing built in Gleann na Bearú through the Respond housing agency.

The minister then travelled to Mill Race, Carlow, where a further ten homes were delivered by Carlow County Council. The homes are located alongside a new 22-unit development of social housing, delivered by Co-Operative Housing Ireland.

The minister then took a trip to the new Glenveagh Homes facility at the site of the former Braun factory, where they are establishing a large timber production facility, a massive investment in Carlow town

“I also took time out with the minister to connect with Carlow Chamber and we had a worthwhile and constructive meeting with them,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

Finally, the minister visited Castleview House, Graiguecullen, a large existing property, which is currently in the process of being transformed into new homes.

“Regenerating vacant and derelict buildings in villages, towns and cities all across the country is key in our Housing for All plans,” explained deputy Murnane O’Connor.