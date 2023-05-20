Museum is one of the best in Ireland

Saturday, May 20, 2023

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Museum has been named among an elite group of museums nationwide that have been awarded full accreditation under the Museum Standard Programme for Ireland (MSPI). At the recent meeting of Carlow County Council, museum curator Dermot Mulligan confirmed that the local museum had met the standard for full accreditation following a detailed certification process, which occurs every five years.

Cllr John Cassin commended Mr Mulligan and the museum staff for their hard work, adding that accreditation involved “a huge volume of work”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that for a small county, Carlow punched “well above its weight”, adding that very few museums around the country have achieved full accreditation under MSPI.

Cllr Andrea Dalton, as chairperson of the board of the museum, said that she could see the huge amount of work put in by Dermot and his team. “We all know our museum is first class and a great resource locally, nationally and internationally,” she said.

She complimented the museum’s commitment to meet the standard, and the dedication and professionalism of Dermot at the helm.

Cllr Fergal Browne said that securing this accreditation was a process that goes on for years and years. “The volume of work involved is incredible,” he added.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue added that the high regard in which Dermot and the museum are held was obvious during a recent trip to Echternach in Luxembourg.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Housing minister pays a visit to Co Carlow

Saturday, 20/05/23 - 6:12pm

County Carlow Hospice launches new website

Saturday, 20/05/23 - 6:07pm

On their way home!

Friday, 19/05/23 - 5:46pm