Museum is one of the best in Ireland

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Museum has been named among an elite group of museums nationwide that have been awarded full accreditation under the Museum Standard Programme for Ireland (MSPI). At the recent meeting of Carlow County Council, museum curator Dermot Mulligan confirmed that the local museum had met the standard for full accreditation following a detailed certification process, which occurs every five years.

Cllr John Cassin commended Mr Mulligan and the museum staff for their hard work, adding that accreditation involved “a huge volume of work”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that for a small county, Carlow punched “well above its weight”, adding that very few museums around the country have achieved full accreditation under MSPI.

Cllr Andrea Dalton, as chairperson of the board of the museum, said that she could see the huge amount of work put in by Dermot and his team. “We all know our museum is first class and a great resource locally, nationally and internationally,” she said.

She complimented the museum’s commitment to meet the standard, and the dedication and professionalism of Dermot at the helm.

Cllr Fergal Browne said that securing this accreditation was a process that goes on for years and years. “The volume of work involved is incredible,” he added.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue added that the high regard in which Dermot and the museum are held was obvious during a recent trip to Echternach in Luxembourg.