Patrick Kielty confirmed as new host of The Late Late Show

Tomas Doherty

Patrick Kielty will take over as host of The Late Late Show from next season, RTÉ has confirmed.

Kielty, originally from Dundrum in Co Down, becomes the fourth presenter of the primetime chat show for its 61st season next September.

He will replace Ryan Tubridy, who is departing after 14 years at the helm.

Kielty (52) began his stand-up career as host of the North’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast. Since then, he has built a career across TV and radio, while his live stand-up tours have sold out across Ireland and Britain.

His Bafta-nominated documentary – My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me – saw him named documentary host of the year at the 2018 Grierson Awards, while his most recent film, Patrick Kielty: 100 Years of Union, also won an RTS award.

Later this year sees the release of his first feature film, Ballywalter, where he stars alongside IFTA nominated Seana Kerslake.

Kielty said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show. To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

“I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television.”

Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s director of content said: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show.

“Patrick’s personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September. We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it.”

Tubridy will also step down from hosting The Late Late Toy Show, which has raised millions of euros for children’s charities across the island. However, he will continue to present his RTÉ radio show on weekday mornings.