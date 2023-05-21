Carlow businesses to blossom at Bloom!

Carlow businesses will feature at one of Ireland’s most popular festivals.

Carlow Brewing Company, Sunshine Juice and the Arboretum will feature at Bord Bia Bloom when it returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this June bank holiday weekend (Thursday 1st – Monday 5th June) with another vibrant mix of thought-provoking show gardens, delicious local food, and interactive entertainment for visitors of all ages.

At the centrepiece of Bord Bia Bloom, a total of 22 small, medium, and large show gardens and feature gardens will provide a colourful demonstration of the latest trends and innovations in garden design.

Bord Bia expect to welcome more than 100,000 visitors to the show over five days.