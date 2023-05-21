Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Johnny (John) Tracey

Knocklonagad, Garryhill, Co. Carlow, peacefully on May 21st, 2023.

Pre-deceased by his daughter-in-law Ailish & brother Jim.

Beloved husband of Lil and much loved father of Michael, Eamonn, Catriona, Derek & Sharon, daughters-in-law Annette & Mary, sons-in-law Paul & Shane, grandchildren John, Aoife, Mike, Brian, Sean, David, Steve, Mark, Conor, Niamh, Katelyn, Kian & Charlie, great-grandchild Ella, brothers Eamonn, Pat, Michael, Tom, Luke & Matt, sisters Ann, Kathleen & Jo, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends, especially those in the ploughing community.

May Johnny’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday & Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm (both days).

Removal from his home on Wednesday morning to arrive at Saint Lazarian’s Church, Drumphea, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Tracey family would like to thank Doctor Hussane (family doctor), the Management and Staff of both the Mater Private Hospital and the District Hospital, Carlow for the wonderful care & support during Johnny’s illness.

Kathleen Dooley

‘Cairdeas’, Pollerton Little, Carlow, 20th May, 2023, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Adored mother of Lily, Liam, Kay, Mary and Ken. Sadly missed by her heartbroken sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and Mag, sister-in-law Breda, grandchildren Gillian, Paul, Ciara, TJ, Cian, Niamh, Andrea, Leanne and Lauryn, and great grandchildren Emma, Kate and baby Jude.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Willie, parents John and Elizabeth Dunne, Barnhill, Castledermot, brothers and sisters, son-in-law Tom and great grandson Adam.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm and on Monday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to Holy Family Church, Askea for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.