Motion on abortion bill defeated



Cllr Adrienne Wallace

By Suzanne Pender

A NOTICE of motion calling on councillors to support the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) (Amendment) Bill 2023 was defeated at the May meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward the motion, which read: ‘Noting that over 700 women have been forced to travel abroad for access to abortion since the repeal referendum; noting the independent review by barrister Marie O’Shea that calls for a number of legislative changes into Ireland’s current abortion law, this council will write to all Carlow/Kilkenny TDs and the taoiseach to urge them to support the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Cllr Wallace said that people voted for choice in the referendum and “did not vote for choice with constraints”.

Her motion was seconded by cllr Andy Gladney but received no further support from fellow councillors and therefore was defeated.