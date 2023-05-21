Three Carlow groups to share €16k heritage fund

THREE Carlow projects will share funding of just over €16,000 from the Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

The Drummin Bog Project in Carlow will be offered €5,760 to undertake an oral history project to record and preserve the recollections and memories of individuals and families who grew up in the vicinity of Drummin bog. The resulting recordings will be made publicly available.

Meanwhile, the Cranavane Holy Well Committee will use its €4,674 funding to evaluate the extent of heritage features in the Kildavin area, following this up with a heritage strategy to involve the community in an awareness-raising exercise of the significant sites in the area.

Rathana ICA is to receive €5,892 for its Rathanna National School Memories project.

Work on these projects can start immediately and will all be completed by the end of the year. The local projects were among 137 to receive funding nationally.

Minister of state Malcolm Noonan said: “Every year, I love to see the creativity and dedication of our heritage sector through these projects from the Community Heritage Grant Scheme. It reminds me that despite the challenges we face, our heritage remains in safe hands. It is a truly valuable scheme and is also a significant investment under the Programme for Government to promote and protect our heritage.”