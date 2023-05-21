Town of Books Festival returns to Graiguenamanagh this summer

  • Home >
Sunday, May 21, 2023

The 20th anniversary of the unique Town of Books festival in Graiguenamanagh takes place this year.

 

This festival taking place this year between 18-20 August has placed Graiguenamanagh, at the heart of those interested in books and literature.  It is Ireland’s first book festival and the longest-running book festival in the country.

 

The festival attracts many visitors to Graiguenamanagh, over the weekend of the festival and adds hugely to the tourist offering.

Organisers hope that this year derelict premises on the main street would have window displays relating to the Book theme of ‘The Wind in the Willows’ to enhance the main street and the visual impact of the town.

 

The festival are delighted that the Transition Year Students from Duiske College with their Art Teacher William Watson, have helped to achieve this goal. They have created beautiful artwork for the windows as part of the Gaisce awards.

