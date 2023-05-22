Business bootcamp for young women to be held in Carlow

A business bootcamp for young women will take place in Carlow in July.

The Powerhouse Bootcamp aims to empower the next generation of business leaders with a four-day immersive program designed exclusively for young women aged 16-19 who are eager to explore and excel in the world of business.

The bootcamp will be held from 18-21 July in Carlow Town. With a limited capacity of 20 participants, organisers encourage interested young women to secure their spots promptly. The cost of admission is €50 per place, which includes lunch and breaks throughout the day.

Launching the project , cllr Brian O’Donoghue , Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said: “The Powerhouse Bootcamp will be a transformative experience that aims to equip young women with the knowledge and skills needed to launch and grow successful businesses. Over the course of four days, participants will engage in a series of interactive workshops and activities facilitated by a team of accomplished entrepreneurs and advisors.”

Commenting on the process for the bootcamp , Melissa Doyle, business advisor with the Carlow Local Enterprise Office said: “During the bootcamp, participants will delve into various key topics essential for business success. They will learn how to develop a solid business idea and create a comprehensive business plan, master effective marketing strategies to reach their target audiences, acquire essential financial management skills for sustainable profitability, and build valuable networks and relationships within the business world.”

Melissa added: “As the bootcamp reaches its climax, participants will have the opportunity to form teams and pitch their business ideas for a chance to win a €1,000 prize. This thrilling finale will allow participants to showcase the skills and knowledge they have gained throughout the program, empowering them to present their ideas confidently and persuasively.”

The Powerhouse Bootcamp is a collaborative effort organised Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, in association with Carlow County Development Partnership, County Carlow Chamber, and Carlow Libraries.

In addition to the immersive workshops and activities, the bootcamp will feature inspirational talks from successful female entrepreneurs. These accomplished businesswomen will share their personal stories, triumphs, and lessons learned, providing valuable insights and inspiration to the aspiring young participants.

Speaking about the project, Kieran Comerford, head of economic development & enterprise said: “Empowering women as leaders in business isn’t just about breaking glass ceilings; it’s about shattering limitations, unleashing untapped potential, and paving the way for a future where diversity thrives, innovation soars, and success knows no bounds.”

Whether participants envision a future as independent business owners or seek to excel in professional roles, the Powerhouse Bootcamp offers a unique opportunity to acquire the essential skills and knowledge needed for success.

To register or to learn more about the event, visit www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or contact Sarah Byrne or Melissa Doyle at 059-9129783.