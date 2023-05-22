Councillors welcome retention of Borris Post Office

By Suzanne Pender

CLLR Willie Quinn has welcomed the decision to retain the post office in Borris.

The Labour councillor welcomed the conclusion of calls to save the post office, adding that both he and cllr Tommy Kinsella had been working on the issue and were pleased with the outcome.

“Our post offices are doing a great job. A lot of people don’t know, but you can withdraw up to €1,350 from a post office. They are keeping jobs in an area when the banks close,” said cllr Quinn at the May meeting of Carlow County Council.