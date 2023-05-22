Death notices for Co Carlow

Kathleen Dooley

‘Cairdeas’, Pollerton Little, Carlow, 20th May, 2023, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Adored mother of Lily, Liam, Kay, Mary and Ken. Sadly missed by her heartbroken sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and Mag, sister-in-law Breda, grandchildren Gillian, Paul, Ciara, TJ, Cian, Niamh, Andrea, Leanne and Lauryn, and great grandchildren Emma, Kate and baby Jude.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Willie, parents John and Elizabeth Dunne, Barnhill, Castledermot, brothers and sisters, son-in-law Tom and great grandson Adam.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm and on Monday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to Holy Family Church, Askea for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.