Niall Horan announces Dublin and Belfast dates for 2024 tour

Niall Horan is to play the 3Arena in Dublin as part of his tour of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the US next year.

The Mullingar man will play one night in Dublin on February 23rd, after kicking off the tour at Belfast’s SSE Arena on February 21st.

The former One Direction member will then do four dates across Britain, including a stop at London’s Wembley Arena, before 11 dates in mainland Europe.





Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne will also feature, before Horan heads stateside to round out the tour with 29 shows there, including the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The New York City show on June 14th will make Horan only the second ever Irish act to play the venue, following in the footsteps of U2.

In a post on Instagram, a handwritten note thanked fans for their patience.

“For obvious reasons it took a little longer than anticipated. I also wanted to get the music right,” the 29-year-old wrote. He added he hopes to add further dates in Mexico, South America and Asia soon.

Tickets for the Dublin gig will go on general sale via Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday, June 2nd.