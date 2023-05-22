Students graduate with flying colours

By Suzanne Pender

A YEAR of hard work paid off for the students of St Anne’s Further Education in Tullow, who graduated with flying colours last week.

Seven students successfully completed their course in QI office administration and enjoyed their graduation ceremony last Thursday at the school.

The students were presented with their award by Paul Thornton, Principal of Tullow Community School, who congratulated each graduate and paid tribute to their hard work and achievement over the past year.

The students were joined by their families for the happy occasion. “The students have been very successful; two of them are going on to university and the five others have all been offered jobs,” said Marion O’Brien, co-ordinator at St Anne’s Further Education.

“Among the group this year we had three students directly from leaving cert, while the rest were mature students returning to education,” she added.

Marion is joined be fellow co-ordinator Geraldine O’Toole at St Anne’s Further Education. The process of selecting next year’s students will resume shortly, with the course running from September 2023 to May 2024.

For further details on how to apply, contact Tullow Community School.