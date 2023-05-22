Water treatment plant to double its capacity

By Suzanne Pender

UISCE Éireann has this week confirmed that works will begin in the coming days to upgrade the Bagenalstown Wastewater Treatment Plant, doubling its current capacity.

This significant investment by Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) in partnership with Carlow County Council will more than double the current treatment capacity, increasing from a population equivalent of 4,500 to 9,800. It will also substantially improve the treatment processes at the existing wastewater treatment plant.

“I’m delighted to receive confirmation from Uisce Éireann that the upgrade works at Bagenalstown wastewater treatment plant will begin on site in the coming days. This is hugely positive for local people, who have waiting for these works to get underway,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“The current plant is working to its limits and is not able to handle any further capacity. These upgrade works will allow for further social and economic growth in Bagenalstown and the surrounding area,” she added.

Outlining the benefits of this important project for the local community, Uisce Éireann delivery programme manager Dawid Wozniak said: “We are delighted to be progressing this project for the people of Bagenalstown. Mobilisation on site will commence in the coming days, with works commencing soon after. The works will be complete in early 2025, but the project will benefit Co Carlow for decades to come.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation as we carry out this work. We look forward to working with our colleagues in Carlow County Council, and most importantly the people of Bagenalstown, to deliver this vital upgrade to the wastewater infrastructure,” said Mr Wozniak.

John Sisk & Son (Holdings) Ltd will carry out the work on behalf of Uisce Éireann.