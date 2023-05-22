Wholesale electricity prices decreased by 13.5% in April-CSO

Michael Bolton

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show wholesale electricity prices decreased by 13.5 per cent in April 2023 and were 42.5 per cent lower in April 2023 when compared with April 2022.

Meanwhile, Domestic producer prices for manufactured goods were on average 7.8 per cent higher in April 2023 compared with a year earlier, while producer prices for exported goods fell by 1.2 per cent.

Producer prices for food products rose by 0.8 per cent in the 12 months to April 2023, while the Food Products, Beverages & Tobacco index saw an increase of 1.1 per cent.

Some of the most notable changes in producer prices for food products over the 12 months to April 2023 included Fruit & Vegetables, which increased by 17.8 per cent.

Fish & Fish Products rose by 14.7 per cent. Grain, Milling, Starches & Animal Feeds went up by 8.7 per cent, and Dairy Products increased by 6.8 per cent.

The most notable changes in other producer prices in the year included Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products (such as glass, ceramics, cement, concrete and stone), which went up by 11.7 per cent, Beverages increased by 9.6 per cent, Wearing Apparel increased by 8.8 per cent and Wood & Wood Products saw an increase of 6.8 per cent