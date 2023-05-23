50 years of EU membership were celebrated at Carlow event

HUNDREDS attended a recent event in Carlow town to mark the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s membership of the European Union. The event at The Exchange in Potato Market was an occasion to celebrate and reflect on how the country has changed since it joined the then European Economic Community (EEC) in 1973.

The celebration was organised by Carlow Development Partnership in association with Carlow County Council.

Organisers did their own ***Reeling in the Years*** with a period set-up of a 1970s sitting room and clothing along with front pages of ***The Nationalist*** throughout the years.

Minister of state Malcolm Noonan attended the event and spoke along with development partnership CEO Annette Fox.

There were refreshments, face painting and music with DJ Kevin Byrne, with little goodie bags for the children.

There was a great turnout throughout the morning, particularly from local primary and secondary school pupils.

A theme of the day was how far Ireland has come since the 1970s, both economically and culturally. The change in the role of women was remarked upon by speakers, along with the transformation of community work. However, it was noted that some things remain the same and that barriers to gender equality still remain.

